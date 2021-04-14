Reconciliation committee lauds PDP South West leaders over congress

The National Reconciliation and Strategy Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has commended the leadership of the party in the South -West for the successful conduct of the zonal congress in Osogbo, Osun State new zonal executive of the party. The committee particularly commends it for conducting the intra-party poll in a free, fair and peaceful manner.

In a statement by the secretary of the committee, Honourable Linus Okorie, the committee noted that the South West PDP leaders disappointed people in the opposition, who had been fueling division in the party and thought that the zonal congress would end in chaos.

The committee stated that the maturity, peaceful disposition, unity, devotion, the good spirit of brotherliness and sportsmanship displayed at the congress deserved emulation by PDP leaders in other zones within the party.

“With what happened in Osogbo, our leaders in the South West have demonstrated that the PDP can retake the South West in 2023 and that with the incompetence being displayed by the ruling party, a united and refocused PDP is a better option for the enlightened people of the South West,” the committee stated.

It recalled how in March this year, the reconciliation committee waded into what looked like an unresolvable stalemate in the South-West PDP when the Fayose group insisted that there was a court order that barred the congress from taking place.

The secretary said the committee, which, at various times, had to also appeal to Governor Seyi Makinde to concede the hosting of the congress outside Ibadan, Oyo State, also ensured that the court case was not used to stall the congress.

“While we hail all the stakeholders who have yielded to the pleas of the Reconciliation Committee to shift from their original position and made way for peace, we also want to emphasise that the success of the PDP South-West zonal congress is another achievement recorded by the National Reconciliation and Strategy Committee.

“It shows that the committee has continued to break new grounds and record more achievements. The members of the committee feel inspired by the positive turn of events in the South-West PDP that we are now reassured that we will fully reunite every state chapter of the party by the end of the second quarter of this year,” Okorie stated.

