UNICEF calls for sustenance of girl child enrolment project in Niger

UNICEF has called for the sustainability of the G4G/He4She project, which aimed at increasing girl child enrolment in schools in Niger State.

Mr Francis Elisha, Education Officer, UNICEF Kaduna Field Office, made the call on Wednesday, in an interview with newsmen, after a two-day consolidation meeting with mentors and pupils from nine UNICEF supported local government areas of the state.

He said that the meeting was organised with a view to deepening discussions and getting insights on the impact and lessons for the sustainability of the G4G He4She programme, leveraging on the established community institutions and teams.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that G4G/He4She programmes were initiated to address issues of girl child enrolment in the state, with a specific focus on nine local government areas of Niger state.

These local government areas are; Gbako, Agaie, Shiroro, Munya, Mariga, Mashegu, Kontogora, Edati and Rafi.

Elisha reiterated that UNICEF and Niger State government were consolidating on the benefits of the project to the direct beneficiaries, such as the girls, mentors and He4She boys.

Earlier, Malam Abubakar Yusuf, UNICEF Focal Person at the Niger State Universal Basic Education Board, pledged to use UBEC’s quality assurance monitoring for G4G and He4She, as part of the mechanism to sustain the programme.

He added that the board would also introduce some incentives in the form of awards for the mentors, to serve as encouragement to them.

NAN reports that some of the pupils while speaking on how to sustain the project, appealed for a change of mentors that were not interested in the programme, as well as the inclusion of community leaders in the programme.

(NAN)

