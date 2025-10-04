Aiyedatiwa to lead stakeholders at South-West, FG engagement summit in Akure

The Ondo State governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, will lead the stakeholders at the rescheduled South-West stakeholders and the Federal Government engagement summit in Akure, Ondo State.

The summit, tagged ‘Strengthening Democracy Through Dialogue: Assessing Progress, Charting the Future’, earlier scheduled for October 9 will now hold from October 29-30, 2025, in Akure, Ondo State.

The summit, which is jointly put together by the Development Agenda for Western Nigeria (DAWN) and the pan-Yoruba Socio-cultural group, is aimed at assessing the impact of the government at all levels in the region.

The Chairman of the Steering Committee, Dr Akin Onigninde (SAN), disclosed in a statement made available to the newsmen that the decision reflects the committee’s commitment to ensuring that the summit provides a truly meaningful platform for engagement between citizens and government.

“The additional time will enable us to conduct comprehensive consultations with all participating ministries, agencies, and stakeholders; ensure optimal logistical arrangements that facilitate substantive dialogue; and coordinate effectively with all six Southwest state governments and participating institutions,” he said.

Onigbinde apologised for any inconvenience this postponement may cause and assured all stakeholders and the general public of its commitment to delivering an impactful, inclusive, and productive summit that will serve as a landmark platform for citizen-government engagement in the Southwest region.

The two-day event will feature stakeholder dialogues across six major thematic sessions covering: Fiscal Reforms and National Planning, Economic Development and Job Creation, Social Services and Social Development, Infrastructure and Transportation, Human Capital Development and Security and Governance.

The summit will bring together Southwest Governors, Federal Ministers and appointees of Southwest extraction, Federal legislators, traditional rulers, religious leaders, civil society organisations, private sector representatives, youth students and women groups and other key stakeholders from across the six Southwest states.

