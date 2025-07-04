Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has stated that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu took over economy that was totally gone.

Wike said this on Friday while speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

He dismissed widespread claims that the current administration is responsible for Nigeria’s economic woes, noting instead that Tinubu inherited a failing system.

“He took over, he took over an economy that was gone. Was totally gone,” Wike said on the live programme, insisting that “Tinubu took over economy that was totally gone” and acted swiftly with difficult reforms.

The President, who assumed office in May 2023 after succeeding Muhammadu Buhari, announced an end to fuel subsidy and floated the naira. The two controversial decisions, which were met with criticisms and protest, were attributed to rising inflation and high cost of living across the country.

“Take, for example, the fuel subsidy removal. Everyone said this was a scam. So what do we do? He [Tinubu] came and said, ‘I will not allow this again. It has to go’,” he explained.

He admitted that while the removal of subsidy increased the cost of fuel from about N200 to over N1,000 per litre, it has also freed up resources for development across the states.

“But a lot of money will be put in the hands of states or the federating units,” the former Rivers State governor said. “There’s so much, there’s so much money in the hands of the state, whether anybody likes it or not. There’s so much money.”

TRIBUNEONLINE