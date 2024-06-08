Nigerian street-hop artist, Habeeb Okikiola, known by his stage name Portable, thrilled fans with his first-ever performance in America.

In a viral video circulating online, Portable was seen energetically performing his songs while clutching a handful of dollars in his trousers and inside a big bag.

Portable known for his eccentric style and high-energy performances, made sure to keep his earnings close, adding an extra layer of excitement for the audience.

The event drew a diverse crowd, with fans eagerly singing along to Portable’s unique blend of Afrobeats and street-hop.

His performance was marked by his usual charisma and a series of energetic dance moves that have become his trademark.

Portable’s journey to America for this performance highlights his growing international appeal and marks a significant achievement in his career.

VIDEO 🎥: Portable first performance in America ❤️❤️❣️🫶 pic.twitter.com/fe7ZcAR07L — A. Ayofe (@abdullahayofel) June 8, 2024

