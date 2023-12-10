During the Holy Ghost Congress of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, the General Overseer, described how he would depart this world.

Pastor Adeboye said that if rapture does not happen soon, he wishes his death would be on a Sunday after returning from and eating a satisfying meal of pounded yam.

Comparing his wish with a similar family experience, Pastor Adeboye recounted how his uncle, having just participated in a church service and engaged in joyous dancing, unexpectedly departed this world without any prior signs of illness.

According to Adeboye, the demise of his uncle was unusual because the same uncle was in the restroom while his wife prepared him a meal.

“In the midst of life and celebration, my uncle left us. No sickness, no ache, no pain.

“He was in the toilet, and when the door swung open after his wife finished pounding yam, he was gone.”

However, Pastor Adeboye took the opportunity to remind his congregation that the absence of illness before one’s death is not a prerequisite for entering heaven.

“I know somebody will say if we are never sick, how are we going to die and go to heaven? You don’t need to be sick to go to heaven. If the Lord tarries His coming, I will go on a Sunday after a good meal of pounded yam,” he declared.

Following the virality of his statements, Netizens have also reacted.

Omotayo bola said “Words of a fulfilled man”

Stanley said,”Death is something everyone will experience, So sad…”

Kosi noted, “Person don predict Hin death.”

Austine added, “That’s a man of God speaking and according to his name Enoch.”