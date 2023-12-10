Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) intercepted twelve consignments of cocaine belonging to members of a drug trafficking organisation at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, AIIA, Enugu, on Saturday.

The Director, Media and Advocacy of the NDLEA, Mr Femi Babafemi, who disclosed this in a statement on Sunday, said a businessman, Augustine Justine Emeka, who claims he deals in copper wire, was arrested at the airport upon his arrival from Douala, Cameroon, via Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on Ethiopia Airlines with the 12 consignments consisting of 797 pellets of cocaine weighing 17.6 kilogrammes.

During the preliminary interview, the suspect admitted that the cocaine consignments were for delivery to 12 different people in the country.

In a related development, Babafemi said operatives of that agency at the Lagos International Airport on Friday arrested a fleeing suspect, Onyejiuwa Prince Ifeanyi, who has been in hiding since September 8 following the seizure of a United Kingdom-bound 20kg cannabis consignment concealed in tomato paste tins at the SAHCO shed linked to him.

In the same vein, operatives of the Seaports Operations of the Agency arrested 45-year-old Beninoise, Jamila Fatiu, at Ebute Ero Jetty in Lagos Island with 398 bottles of codeine cough syrup on her way to the Seme border via a boat service.

In Katsina state, NDLEA officers acting on intelligence disrupted a pre-wedding ceremony drug abuse competition in a community popularly known as Shola Quarters, Katsina, and arrested 25 youths participating in the drug party.

According to the NDLEA statement, operatives swooped on the suspects while they were busy taking turns abusing all sorts of illicit substances, including a mixture of multiple drugs mixed in a plastic bucket.

Though the groom, Musa Gwandi, who organised the drug party along with his friends, was not at the venue at the time the 25 others were arrested, he was nabbed on December 3 following a manhunt for him.

On the same day, operatives in Anambra State intercepted a truck marked BEN 302 YS (Edo), and after a search, 5,612 bottles of codeine-based syrup, 57,800 capsules of tramadol, and 5,100 ampoules of pentazocine injection, among others, were recovered.

The driver, Ambrose Oyamedan, and the conductors, Samuel Otejere and Obey Jonathan, as well as the truck, were taken into custody for further investigation. Two ladies, Chiemenam Akusoba and Chidinma Ibenwe, were also arrested on Saturday with 15.8503kg of cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine, and cannabis sativa in Umuogbu, Nnobi, and Onitsha, respectively.

At least three suspects: On Monday, John, Maryam Adang, and Mohammed Lawal Musa were arrested in different parts of Kaduna State. While John was arrested with 28.4 kg of cannabis on Thursday, Maryam was nabbed with 18.6kg of the same substance on Saturday when Musa, an indigene of Damagaran, Niger Republic, was arrested with 34 kilogrammes of cannabis sativa along the Abuja-Kaduna highway while he was on his way to Niger Republic with the exhibit.

In Kogi state, a 20-year-old Adamu Nuhu was arrested on December 3 along the Okene-Lokoja-Abuja motorway while coming from Onitsha, Anambra, en route to Kaduna with 2,700 ampoules of pentazocine injection, 11,900 pills of tramadol (225mg and 100 mg), as well as 124,000 tablets of diazepam.

In Borno State, NDLEA operatives recovered a total of 81,975 pills of tramadol from three suspects: Mohammed Abubakar and Hassan Mohammed, both in Response Area, Bayo Town, while Suleman Hamidu was nabbed by soldiers on a follow-up operation in Mubi Town, Adamawa State.

While Taye Al and Okon Peter were arrested with 97 kg of cannabis at Kanisuru, Ipele area of Ondo State, on Saturday, Nnabuke Christian was nabbed with 46,000 tabs of diazepam, 4,900 pills of tramadol, and 6,000 ampoules of pentazocine injection at Gwagwalada area of the FCT Abuja.

The suspect admitted that the consignment was for onward supply to illegal miners at Sabongarin Doguwa in Kano State.

