The younger brother of the late actor, Tolani Quadri Oyebamiji, popularly known as Sisi Quadri, has narrated how he died.

The late actor’s brother has shed light on the circumstances surrounding the untimely demise of the beloved actor.

In a statement delivered during the funeral proceedings, Oyebamiji shared the heartbreaking details:

“On the 19th of February, our world was shattered when we received a distress call, notifying us that Sisi Quadri had collapsed at a certain location and was swiftly taken to the hospital.

Just a day prior, on the 18th, he generously sent us funds for our mother’s upcoming one-year memorial on the 22nd, expressing his wish for everything to be organised seamlessly, much like his thoughtful gesture last year when he installed a borehole.”

He narrated further that he was treated for malaria during hospitalisation.

We were discharged from the hospital on the 26th, where it was revealed that he was also battling an ulcer.

Despite showing signs of improvement, he was already gearing up to resume work on a film set. Concerned for his well-being, we insisted that he take some much-needed rest, as my brother rarely prioritized his own self-care. However, on the 28th, he started experiencing intense hiccups.

We rushed him back to the hospital and were subsequently referred to LAUTECH in Ogbomosho. Despite initial tests indicating malaria and an ulcer, his spirits remained high, and he even shared jokes with police officers during the journey.

Upon arrival at the hospital, he stepped out of the vehicle under his own strength, displaying resilience even in the face of adversity.”

Watch video here: