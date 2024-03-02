In what seems like a response to a general clamour in the state, the Rivers State Government has announced that massive work is ongoing at Songhai Farms, Tai LGA, to reactivate the model farm.

State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara made the announcement on Saturday during the SIMplified Movement Thanksgiving service held in honor of his recent Supreme Court victory and the landslide victory at the polls in 2023.

Represented by Leader of the Simplified Movement in Rivers State, and former member of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Hon Evans Bapakaye Bipi, the Governor reiterated his administration’s commitment to revolutionizing the agricultural sector to reduce hunger and maintaining food sufficiency for the people of the state.

The Songhai model farm, a pilot agricultural scheme set up by former Governor Rotimi Amaechi was totally neglected by the immediate past administration of Nyesom Wike for the whole years of his administration leading to shutting down and dilapidation of the place, leading to wide condemnation by the general public.

Fubara stated that reactivating the facility is expected to lead to food sufficiency and create gainful employment for the growing youthful population of Rivers State.

He stated that despite the good intentions of the government of the day, detractors in a bid to foil the programme tried to lure Tai people at the 11th hour with the promise to empower them with slippers and rice in an attempt to disrupt the event.

On his part, the vice-chairman of PDP in Rivers West Senatorial District, Hon Robinson Ewoh, said that Gov Fubara is a good man as he kept prioritizing the people’s interest in infrastructure delivery, healthcare development, education, and other critical sectors of governance.

He highlighted how the visionary leadership of the governor provided appreciable cushion against the harsh economic conditions for the citizens and residents of the state.

He added that contrary to how the last administration diverted public funds and properties into personal estates, Governor Fubara, being a noble and civilized man, would never embrace such a primitive lifestyle.

Other leaders at the thanksgiving service appreciated God for the gift of Governor Sim who he has used to liberate Rivers State from anti-democratic forces who held the state captive in the last administration.