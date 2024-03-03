On Sunday, President Bola Tinubu expressed his heartfelt condolences to the families of Nigeria’s esteemed comic actors, John Okafor, popularly known as Mr Ibu, and Tolani Quadri Oyebamiji, also known as Sisi Quadri.

In an official statement delivered by his spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale, President Tinubu expressed deep sorrow upon learning of the passing of these two remarkable actors.

He acknowledged the immense joy and relief they brought to millions of Nigerians through their creative brilliance.

President Tinubu urged the grieving families to find solace in the enduring legacy left by these talented individuals.

He wrote, “President Tinubu condoles with the families of these gifted thespians who brought joy and relief to millions of Nigerians by the exercise of their geniuses.

ALSO READ: Nigerians in shock over rumoured death of Veteran Nollywood actor, Mr Ibu

“The President exhorts the bereaved to take solace in the truth that even though these beloved Nigerians have passed on, they will always live through their works which will remain an inspiration and a fount of good cheer for many.”

He emphasised that although Mr Ibu and Sisi Quadri may no longer be with us, their works will continue to inspire and bring joy to many.

The President extended his condolences to the Actors Guild of Nigeria, Theatre Arts and Motion Pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN), and the entire creative community.

He assured them of his unwavering support, thoughts, and prayers during this challenging time.

He concluded his statement by offering prayers for the peaceful repose of the departed souls and comfort for those mourning their loss.

Also, Peter Obi, the Labour Party Presidential candidate in the 2023 general elections, echoed sentiments of grief, describing the loss of both actors as saddening and a significant blow to the entertainment industry and the nation as a whole.

Peter Obi wrote on his X handle, today, 4th March, 2024.

”Just as I tweeted my condolence on the death of Nollywood actor Sisi Quadri, a lot of people, through my comments section, called my attention to the death of veteran Nollywood actor, John Okafor, popularly known as Mr Ibu.

His death is a huge loss, not just to the entertainment industry, but to the nation. Those artists who lighten the mood of the nation also perform a great task of helping us all to weather the dark storms of life.” he wrote

Just as I tweeted my condolence on the death of Nollywood actor Sisi Quadri, a lot of people, through my comments section, called my attention to the death of veteran Nollywood actor, John Okafor, popularly known as Mr Ibu. pic.twitter.com/IPLUNDl9o0 — Peter Obi (@PeterObi) March 3, 2024

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Additionally, Minister of Arts, Culture, and Creative Economy, Hanatu Musawa, conveyed her condolences to the movie industry, family, and friends of the late actors. She lamented the untimely passing of Sisi Quadri, highlighting his recent notable role in the Netflix-released film, “Anikulapo: The Return of Spectre,” and described his death as unfortunate.

He wrote, “l learnt a movie, titled, “Anikulapo: The Return of Spectre,” in which Sisi Quadri played a spectacular role was released on Netflix on Friday and is already making waves,” the minister said. “His death at this time when he should be reaping the fruits of his labour is untimely and saddening.”

Addressing Mr. Ibu’s demise, Minister Musawa expressed profound sadness, stating that it is “one death, too many” and emphasized that his departure is particularly unfortunate for the entire entertainment industry.