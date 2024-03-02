Nigerians are still in shock over rumoured death of prominent Nollywood veteran, John Okafor, popularly known as Mr Ibu.

The latest details, unveiled by Instagram blogger Tosin Silverdam, revealed that Mr Ibu breathed his last in the early hours of today, 3rd March, 2024.

The unfortunate incident occurred at the Evercare Hospital situated in Lekki Phase 1, Lagos State.

Prior to the demise of the comedic icon, Mr.Ibu had faced the ordeal of losing a leg, which underwent seven surgeries.

A subsequent report indicates that he underwent yet another surgery on the same leg,as this made it hard for him to speak. The 62-year-old actor’s health had taken a serious toll before his final moments.

A netizen wrote on his page, ” March you better behave, What’s with Mr Ibu again, better be a lie, God abeg.

