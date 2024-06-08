At the celebration of D’banj’s 20th anniversary in the entertainment industry, popular filmmaker Funke Akindele recounted how the veteran singer inspired her to continue with her acclaimed “Jenifa” brand.

Speaking at the event, Akindele shared how she first met D’banj at a club, where he expressed his admiration for the “Jenifa” series and encouraged her to produce more sequels.

Akindele revealed that D’banj was surprised when she mentioned that she had concluded the “Jenifa” series.

Emphasising the potential of the brand, D’banj advised her to continue developing it, stating that “Jenifa” was a lucrative brand that should be sustained.

To support her, D’banj generously gave her money to work on more sequels, which eventually led to the creation of “The Return of Jenifa.”

Reflecting on the encounter, Akindele said, “After the big break with Jenifa, everybody loved Jenifa so much. I was out there, and everyone was celebrating me so much.

“I was invited to a club where I met D’banj for the first time, and he gave me his number and inquired if there is a sequence to Jenifa.

“I told him no, and he questioned why, as he noted how Jenifa is a brand I can feast on for the rest of my life.”

She continued, “He told me that when you have a brand, you feed on the brand, you milk the brand very well and make money out of it.

“Out of his pocket, he gave me money and said I should go write another Jenifa and he supported me with the money.”

Akindele concluded by praising D’banj, saying, “D’banj, you’re more than just a musician, you’re a movement!

“Your music has brought joy to our hearts, and your legacy will live on forever.”

