NECO releases 2025 BECE results

The National Examinations Council (NECO) has announced the release of the results of the 2025 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).



Acting Director, Information and Public Relations of NECO, Sani Azeez who announced this a statement on Wednesday in Abuja, disclosed that 179,201 candidates registered for the examination in 12 subjects.



The examination which commenced on 12th May, 2025, was successfully concluded on 23rd May, 2025.

Azeez disclosed that the the results of the examination was released following the successful conclusion of the 2025 BECE Award Committee Meeting held at the Council’s Headquarters in Minna.



During the meeting, the chairperson of the Award Committee, Dr. (Mrs) Folake Olatunji David, Director, Basic Education, Federal Ministry of Education expressed satisfaction with the processes leading to the successful release of the results.



“The Award committee Meeting was also attended by some Secondary School Principals from across the Country as well as NECO Management.

Meanwhile, the Award Committee has approved the Date and Timetable for the 2025 BECE Re-sit.



“The Re-sit examination is scheduled to hold on 23rd and 24th July, 2025 for Mathematics and English Studies.,” the statement added.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE