Kano governor, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, has denied that his government budgeted a sum of N6 billion for the Ramadan feeding programme.

However, Governor Yusuf refuted the claim in a post on his verified X handle on Sunday.

It will be recalled that the opposition party, the All Progressive Congress (APC) chairman in Kano state, Alhaji Prince Abdullahi Abbas had asked the state government to show proof of her N6 billion allocation to the feeding programme.

It be also recalled that Governor Yusuf, himself had been condemned for poorly handling the Ramadan feeding programme by the committee.

Therefore, the refute of N6 billion, maybe a response to the allegation raised by the State chapter of the APC

According to the APC, described the entire feeding as an alleged organized fraud while accusing the government of depending on Dangote and BUA palliatives, to organise the Ramadan feeding having secure special allocation from the federal government to carry out same responsibility.

Recall the state government through the Commissioner for Information, Baba Halilu Dantiye said the government set aside N6bn, with a target of reaching four million people in the 2024 Ramadan feeding programme across the 44 local government areas of the state.

When speaking on Saturday, the opposition party in the state, APC had asked the state government to come out clean on the N6bn set aside for the Ramadan feeding program which the governor himself described the quality of food being distributed as nonsense.

But in a quick response, Governor Yusuf wrote in his verified X handle on Sunday that ’Over the past few days, I’ve observed heightened media speculations about our government purportedly budgeting the sum of six billion naira for the Ramadan Feeding Programme

‘’I wish to categorically state that the actual amount for the program is the sum of one billion one hundred and ninety-seven million seven hundred thousand naira, for the whole month.

‘’I also counsel the media to ensure that they get their figures regarding our projects from the proper sources without giving credence to speculative figures”.