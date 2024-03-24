A governorship aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo, Mr Bosun Arebuwa has commended Chief Eyitayo Jegede (SAN) and Hon. Abayomi Sheba for withdrawing from the 2024 governorship race in the State.

Arebuwa said the commendable action of the duo was a demonstration of the true spirit of sportsmanship and their resolve to choose the interest of the Ondo PDP over and above their worthy personal aspirations.

“They have indeed revealed that the resolve of our party to tread the paths of oneness, unity, justice and

fairness is the way to go in order to ascertain our victory in the coming election.

“Ondo State believes in equity because we are a people of knowledge, hence the party’s practice of the zoning system to make every Senatorial District participate in the performance of the duties in the highest political leadership in the State,” he said in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja over the weekend.

Arebuwa, a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria, from Okitipupa in the Southern Senatorial District of Ondo State, who had obtained his Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms for the forthcoming Ondo state governorship election gave highlights on the competencies and characters of the two men.

He said, “Take for instance, Chief Eyitayo Jegede (SAN), he has demonstrated notable humility by this action, considering his enviable pedigree, his consistent, continuous, unalloyed and avowed commitments to the PDP in Ondo State”.

He also highlighted the well-honed experiences of the senior lawyer, his widespread acceptance by the people, the high esteem and endorsements he has successfully garnered from many stalwarts of the PDP both at the State and the National levels, his affective demeanor and his profound actions of benevolence towards the people and the State as well as his indisputable capability to steer and navigate Ondo State and the citizens into glory through good governance and leadership.

He assured Jegede and Hon. Sheba of making good their noble actions with his unrivaled dedication and commitment to the PDP and called on all the delegates to honour the duo by making the right choice as they prepare to go into the primary election in April.

While reaffirming his commitment to the party’s mission of service, Arebuwa pledged to honor the legacy of Jegede and Sheba through his unwavering dedication to the PDP, even as he assured the delegates and the party faithful of his readiness to lead with integrity and diligence.