Michael Ovat

The VFD PLC and Anambra Motor Manufacturing Company, ANAMMCO, an indigenous automobile assembling firm, have indicated interest to officially partner with the organisers of the prestigious Anambra Man of the Year.

According to the organisers in a statement in Awka, on Sunday, the partnership seems to be connected with the acceptability of the prestigious award in the state and beyond.

This acceptability is based on the transparency in the selection process and the quality of awardees recognized yearly.

The organisers says that Anambra Man of the Year is an event, organised by body of institutions in Anambra state, to honour deserving men and women who have brought glory to the State through their tremendous deeds and are sources of inspiration to our people.

It is a well publicized and attended event that attracts government officials, business leaders, and professionals

The upcoming event is the 3rd in the series and promises to bring together under one roof, great Anambra people in diverse career.

“The event which started in 2020 has had Professor Stella Okunna, First Female Professor of Mass Communication in West Africa and Dr George Moghalu , MD/CEO , National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) deliver keynote speeches.

Mr Val Ozigbo (Former President of Transcorp), Dr Alexander Chika Okafor,(Group Executive Chairman, Chicason Group), Mr Nonso Okpala (Group Managing Director/CEO VFD PLC, Engr Eloka Ejeh,(CEO,Dover Engineering) Alex Ejesieme SAN, Adaora Umeoji Nwokoye and Rev Fr.Edwin Obiora SAN have been honoured with the award.

Apart from award presentation, the event equally provides a platform to shine spotlight on the beauty of the state and the opportunities therein.

Other companies that have indicated interest include; Dover Engineering, Chicason Group, Nispo Porcelain, Swiss Metrotiles, Fadaella biscuit, and Tucas Phone accessories brand, the statement end