Biola Azeez

Association of Resident Doctors (ARD) in the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) Teaching Hospital, Ogbomoso, has felicitated with Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state on his re-election in the just concluded 2023 governorship polls.

In a statement jointly signed by the president and general secretary of the association, Dr. Orugun Tope and Dr. Nnara Stanley, respectively, the medical experts said that the victory of Governor Makinde at the polls on March 18, 2023 is a testament of his good works and policies of his administration.

It also said that the attributes had endeared him to good people of Oyo state since his assumption of office in 2019.

According to the statement, the administration listened to the yearnings of the people in the state and had brought respite in many regards.

The resident doctors urged the governor to build on the success gained and improve on it to take the state higher.

“We also wish to express our readiness to cooperate with the governor in relevant ways to bring more dividends of democracy to the citizens of the state.

“Once again, congratulations to Mr Governor and we wish him well”, the statement said.