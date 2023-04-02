Gov Diri’ receives boost on his administration’s commitment to sports development in Bayelsa

Director General of the Bayelsa State Governor’s Cup tagged the Prosperity cup, Mr Ono Akpe has given thumbs up to the Governor of Bayelsa State Senator Douye Diri and Access Bank for sponsoring the inaugural state Sports festival.

Mr Ono, in a statement, hailed the governor’s drives toward sports development in Bayelsa State, stating that Access Bank Prosperity Unity Games has further demonstrated the governor’s commitment towards sports.

According to the statement, Governor Diri has used the instrumentality of his prosperity agenda and the stronger Bayelsa version to position the state on the true development path.

The statement notes that the just concluded Bayelsa State Sports Festival is a pointer that there is peace and security in Bayelsa, noting that due to the regular engagement of the minds of Youths crime rate has reduced tremendously, describing governor Diri as an “enabler of generational shift in sports growth and development.

He appreciated the Deputy Governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, Hon, Daniel Igali and the sponsors Access Bank for their foresight in ensuring the progress of sports in Bayelsa, calling on other corporate organisations and well meaning Bayelsans to be emulate this initiative.

According to him, “Governor Diri must be commended for his genuine love for sports and its development. He is indeed a square peg in a square hole when it comes to passion for sports and the all round development of the state.

“Under his administration, Bayelsa State has maintained commanding positions in practically all spheres of sports in the country. This clearly shows that the governor is a lover of sports.

“By giving the needed impetus for sports to thrive, he is at the same time creating opportunities for athletes to earn means of livelihood and contribute to the state’s economy.” he concluded.