Vasiti.Com holds career fest for undergraduates

In a bid to support student entrepreneurs and empower students, Vasiti in partnership with the management of Babcock University held the first edition of Vasiti Career Fest for Year 2020.

The theme for Vasiti Career Fest’20 is Education, Entrepreneurship and Employment.

Vasiti Career Fest is a first of its kind highly-interactive career empowerment programme for students. The event took at Babcock University Stadium, Ogun as part of the 2020 Job Fair organised by Babcock University.

Ugonna Ginigeme, CEO, Vasiti.com, during his opening speech, charged students to be very attentive and learn as much as they could from the real-life experiences of the professionals present to speak to them as this would prevent them from a lot of mistakes when they begin their various careers as entrepreneurs or employees.

He added, “Vasiti Career Fest was borne out of the need to help students attain clarity of focus on their career, and also guide student entrepreneurs to ensure they build sustainable and profitable businesses.”

The keynote speaker, Dr Olawale Anifowose, MD, Global Entrepreneurship Network (GEN), Nigeria, who was represented by Gbugbemi Atimomo, Managing Consultant Business in Tandem Limited, while speaking on the topic; Self-Education and Self-Leadership; Fundamental Elements of Career Success, encouraged students to not restrict themselves to what they are studying but instead maximize the privileges attached to being a university student such as access and connections.

The event was graced by notable industry experts, such as Dr Abiodun Adereni, Founder and CEO, HelpMum; Michael Nwoseh, Head, Strategy and Growth, Data Science Nigeria; and Ezinne Ikejiani, Co-founder, Zichiteff, who all served as panelists for the panel session. The panel session was moderated by Tochi Ginigeme, High-end Sales Manager, Anheuser-Busch InBev and the topic was Classroom to Real World; Avoiding Likely Pitfalls and Building a Successful Career.

Student entrepreneurs were given the opportunity to pitch their businesses or ideas to a panel of judges with a chance to win a grant of N500,000 bitcoin and support services courtesy of Bank of Industry, YellowCard Financial, Smepeaks and Vasiti.com.

Onokpasah Ejiro Ogene, a 400level student of Political Science and Administration emerged as the winner of the Studentpreneur Pitch Competition. Ejiro, owns Ònòh Naturals, a natural skincare business and currently has three products available which are; the plain bentonite clay, bentonite clay and turmeric mix and the zobo scrub.

The first and second runner ups for the pitch session were Eze Chibuike Daniel and Kupoluyi Olamoju who are both fashion designers.

Vasiti Career Fest’20- Babcock University edition was supported by Bank of Industry, Smepeaks, YellowCard, TheNetNg, Studysey, GEN Nigeria, Oasis Media and Nigerian Tribune.

