I used paracetamol, lemon, ginger, garlic to tackle coronavirus, says Obabola, Nigerian coronavirus survivor

A Nigerian based in Ireland, John Obabola, who just tested negative for coronavirus, has recounted how he used paracetamol, lemon, ginger and garlic, coupled with being treated in the hospital.

Recounting his hell-like experience within the space of eight days, Obabola said he only survived the virus because he went in for treatment early enough and did not have underlying health issues.

Featuring on a Channels television programme on Tuesday, he said the first symptom he had showing he had been infected with the virus was dry cough before experiencing acute pain, severe tiredness, high temperature, vomiting, diarrhoea, inability to stand and difficulty in breathing.

Noting that he mostly likely became infected at his workplace, which he regarded as a very closed environment, Obabola said the situation degenerated from normal vomit to vomiting blood and sometime having coffee coloured vomit.

But for going in for treatment early enough, he said the virus could have affected his lungs causing pneumonia and other severe sickness.

“It started with a dry cough and I wasn’t suspicious at first. After the dry cough, I noticed that my temperature spiked and it constantly stayed high, 38.7 or thereabouts most of the time. Then watching closely, I began to notice aches, pain and tiredness. So I called them at work that I think I might be infected and I needed to test myself.

“So I called the health centre here, general practitioner here in Ireland and he booked me for COVID-19 test. After a few days, I began to notice that I started vomiting and had diarrhoea. At this point, I couldn’t stand by myself and breathing was extremely difficult for me.

“I started to vomit blood very early on Saturday morning and my wife called the ambulance, they assessed me and gave me the choice if I should go in for treatment or not. I was lucky to have opted to go in for treatment because it could have degenerated into affecting my lungs causing pneumonia and other severe sicknesses. I am also lucky I did not have underlying health issues.

“Within seven to eight days, it was full blown in my system. On Saturday morning, I called the ambulance because I vomited blood. When I got to the hospital, the second vomit I had was ground coffee colour. The doctor told me that was very dangerous for the system. At the hospital, they put me on IV, I was given antibiotics and they gave me IV paracetamol. At that point, I switched off until I woke up later in the day.

“I was on paracetamol every four hours when it started. I was also on lemon; I take ginger and once in a while I eat a small bit of garlic, extremely painful but it helpful but medical treatment was required when things got really bad,” Obabola said.

John further narrated that a family member of his was also infected with COVID-19, experiencing dry cough and stomach cramping, but not vomiting, diarrhoea and severe pain like his.

He pointed to how his wife was boxed in between taking care of him and not getting infected, and was always compelled to use mask whenever around him.