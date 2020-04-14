Claims of laying 5G fibre optic cables in Lagos, others misleading —DEMS Volunteers

Digital Economy Media Support Volunteers’ (DEMS Volunteers’), a non-governmental advocacy group of media and telecoms practitioners creating awareness on digital economy, has described it as strange, the recent social media onslaught on the telecommunications infrastructure deployment in parts of Lagos.

The volunteers said it was regrettable that purveyors of fake news have chosen this period of Coronavirus pandemic to misinform millions of internet users in the country, particularly as regards unfounded cases of 5G fibre optic cable deployment in Lagos and other parts of the country.

According to a statement released recently, and endorsed by the Director General, Prince Stan Okenwa, DEMS Volunteers, called on Nigerians to disregard the comments, posts (videos) and documentaries by unformed groups and individuals who are arrogating to themselves the roles of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and telecommunications engineers.

Okenwa said, “Obviously, 5G is not only crucial to global economy because it has the potential to support millions of devices at ultrafast speed, but also because it has the potential to transform the lives of people around the world.

Improvements in 5G technology can help make life better. Today, telemedicine, e-learning, e-government, teleconferencing, etc. have become more relevant because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Connectivity makes life easy.

“Having said that, it is important to state that 5G is not launched in Nigeria yet. Of course, it is not something to be shrouded in secrecy. Therefore, the turn of events in Nigeria in recent weeks is unfortunate.

“Recall that the issue of drop calls was on the front burner not quite long, but have we asked ourselves why does it persists.

It is basically due to lack of infrastructure and other factors associated with the business of telecoms. Now, telcos have seen a window to expand infrastructure for current 3G and 4G we use and people are making mockery of the system. This must be condemned by every well-meaning Nigerian”.

“NCC had earlier made it clear vide a statement that the ongoing laying of fibre optic cables and the deployment of other telecoms equipment by mobile network operators (MNOs) across Lagos and other states is entirely to expand their networks infrastructure across the country to provide more efficient services to the consumers. What can be truer than this?

The conspiracy theorists are saying the fibres are for 5G, whereas no licence has been issued for such. Do you build a house before laying the foundation? How possible is that. Nigerians should ask these purveyors of fake news hard questions to understand their motives.

“Just recently, the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ali Pantami and the Executive Vice Chairman of NCC, Prof. Umar Danbatta, where also going cap-in-hand engaging the Nigeria Governors’ Forum to grant waivers and still agree to continue with N145 per square meter for right of way.”

