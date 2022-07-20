Varsity seeks NDDC, TETFund support on new library

THE Vice Chancellor, University of Calabar, Cross River State, Professor Florence Obi, has called on the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) to come to its aid in the construction of a new library for the institution.

Professor Obi, who spoke in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Calabar, the state capital, also called for the assistance of the Niger Delta Development Commission and the Ministry of Education.

She said that the concern of the university was on the state of the library, adding that it had deteriorated.

According to her, the 13th Governing Council of the university is also worried about the state of the library, hence members gave their commitment towards its rehabilitation.

“I want to call on TETFund, Ministry of Education, NDDC and alumnus of University of Calabar to come to the support of the university in rehabilitating the university’s library.

“For now, that is where our worry and concern are because we do not have a library.

“Our library over the years deteriorated and nothing was done to revive it. So, we need to revive it, hence we need the support of all relevant agencies to ensure that our library is up standing.

“We are looking for funds to rehabilitate the university library. We cannot operate without a library because the library is the soul of the university.

“It is our hope that when we get responses from all relevant agencies, we will get back our library up and standing,” Obi said.