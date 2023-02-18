By Kingsley Alumona

IN commemoration of this year’s Valentine’s Day, the Omilere Alaragbo Global Foundation, in collaboration with the Karim Adeyemi Foundation, on Tuesday visited the Aduke Olaidibo Orphanage at Odo-Ona in Ibadan, Oyo State, to donate some items to the children.

The convener of the outreach and winner of the 2023 Omilere Alaragbo Global Foundation Beauty Pageant, Adewunmi Adekunle, stated that the foundation promotes African culture and tradition through global initiatives, and by giving to the society and to the less privileged.

Adekunle noted that, as an ambassador of her organisation, she convened the outreach as a gesture aimed at celebrating the Valentine with the orphans and to donate some food items to them so that they can feel loved like other children this love season.

“As an organisation, our mission is to put smiles on the faces of people,” Adekunle said. “And we are happy to visit this orphanage to extend love and kindness to the children and their caregivers.”

The administrative secretary of the Karim Adeyemi Foundation, Aanu Oluyide, expressed happiness in collaborating with the Omilere Alaragbo Global Foundation in reaching out to the children.

She stated that the Karim Adeyemi Foundation is an education and sport-based organisation that caters for mostly children and young people, and that was why they were supporting the outreach convened by the beauty queen.

“This is a love season,” Oluyide said. “We are here to make the children feel loved and important. That is what we stand for as a foundation that caters for young people.”

The head mistress of the orphanage, Mrs Joyce Nwuliokwudi, while thanking the foundations for their kind gesture, said the orphanage is surviving through the benevolence of good-hearted people and organisations like the Omilere Alaragbo Global Foundation and the Karim Adeyemi Foundation.

“If we have more people and organisations supporting our work, Nigeria would have been a better,” Nwuliokwudi said. “We encourage other people and organisations to emulate this good gesture.”





Some of the teachers at the orphanage, Mrs Aishat Ogundeji and Mrs Kemi Oluabiola, thanked the foundations for remembering them this love season. They said the children needed the love and the items donated to them to feel loved and happy.

Some of them items the foundations donated to the children included many cartons of noodles, packs of soft drinks, variety of beverages, a bag of rice, cakes, among others.

In the course of the outreach, members of the foundations, the teachers and caregivers of the children, and the children took photographs. There was also moment of interactions between members of the foundations and the teachers and children of the orphanage.

The convener of the outreach, Adekunle, appreciated member of the foundations for creating time to support the outreach, urging them to continue with the good work.

