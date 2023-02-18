The action-packed movie, Privileged, produced by the Tumininu Oluyole also known as Don Crucifixto-led Don Crucifixto Entertainment, won the Best Festure Film at just-concluded Art is Alive Film Festival, a forum that saw filmmakers and fans meet and merge minds.

The movie, which showcases the uncomfortable conversation between the African immigrant community and the Black American community was among films selected and premiered at this year’s edition of the film festival.

Apart from clinching the Best Feature Film award, the movie also won in the Best Male Actor category – Feature Film with actor Joshua Eady alongside actor Leo Adriaansen – Restaurant La Verite – Garden of Eden.

Reacting to the award, the executive producer of the movie, Don Crucifixto said: “I am glad we won in two big categories – Best Feature Film and Best Male Actor – Feature Film.

“The awards are evidence of the painstaking effort put forward to showcase the uncomfortable conversation between the African immigrant community and the Black American community in the United States.”

Written by Aderonke Moyinlorun and directed by Bayo Alawiye of Alawiye Films, Don Crucifixto stated that Wale (the main character) had the notion that to have come from Africa means you will walk the streets of America free from any form of racism or brutality.

“Imagine if this notion were true?,” he enthused.

The movie cast includes, Joshua Eady, Tracy Ogbonna, Travis Cure, Bayo Alawiye, Bunny Olatilewa, Ayo Adey-kosh, Femi Ossai, Dami Paul, and Don Crucifixto, among others.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE