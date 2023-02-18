By: Yejide Gbenga-Ogundare

The Ogun State Chapter of a youth-based group within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP),

PDP New Generation, has charged Nigerians to show their grievances about the hardship brought on them by the All-Progressives Congress (APC) administration by voting for Atiku Abubakar and his running mate, Ifeanyi Okowa in the forthcoming presidential election on February 25, 2023.

The group made this known during the commencement of the grassroots campaign exercise which took place in Ogun West Senatorial District.

Speaking to journalists at the event aimed at bringing the message of the candidacy of Atiku Abubakar and the PDP to the grassroots, Hon. Monsuru Oloyede, Deputy Director General of the National Youth Campaign Council urged Nigerians to embrace the PDP and all its candidates including Atiku to pass a message across to the APC that the suffering is enough.

Oloyede who stormed the campaign exercise with a member of the PDP New Generation National Strategic Committee, Mr Dotun Mabinuori and the state’s coordinator, Arc Sodeinde Daniel encouraged the people to come out en-masse to vote for the PDP.

“Nigerians need to tell the APC that we are tired of the suffering that they have imposed on us for the past seven years and the only way to say this to them is to kick them out of power through our votes.

it’s obvious that people have accepted Atiku as the next president and the only person that can salvage Nigeria out of the present mess created by the APC-led government.

So, I am encouraging all Nigerians to come out en-masse on February 25 and March 11, 2023, to vote for all PDP candidates in the election including His Excellency, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and his running mate Dr Ifeanyi Okowa.

They are the only pair with the clearest action plans on how to address the Nigerian challenge and RESET the country. We must not lose this opportunity to rescue and take back our country from the misrule of the APC in the last seven years” he said.

On his part, Mr Mabinuori expressed happiness at the level of acceptance of the PDP and Atiku by the people which he said has been made possible by the ongoing mop-up campaign exercise.

He further urged the people to show their grievances and to tell the APC that they have been rejected by people by this going all out with their PVC on the 25th of February 2023 to vote for Atiku Abubakar and all PDP Candidates.





Also speaking at the event, Arc Daniel and the group’s State Youth Leader, Mr Sesi urged the youth to use their strength and go out to vote for PDP.

He urged the youth to show their Rage against the present APC government by going to the polling unit and voting for the PDP as the only party with a program good enough to secure the future of the youth.

The group kickstarted the exercise from the Sango-Otta Area of the state and stormed major markets in the area to spread the Atiku-Okowa message to the people who warmly received them.