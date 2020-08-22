Vacate your houses, NEMA tells residents in flood prone communities in Kogi

Latest News
By Yekini Jimoh - Lokoja
Vacate your houses, NEMA relief package, NEMA, sensitises, motorists, safety, yuletide

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), has advised people living in flood-prone areas in Kogi to get ready to vacate their houses anytime from now.

The agency’s Head of Abuja Area Operation Office, Mr Bitrus Samuel, gave the advice in Lokoja during a sensitisation campaign for people living in flood-prone communities in the state.

He asked the people to start packing their personal effects as the country would soon start experiencing heavy rainfall as predicted by the relevant government agencies.

Samuel urged them to form themselves into groups to respond to the flood and identify nearby highlands that they can relocate to in case of the flood to minimise loss of lives and property.

He warned the people against resisting relocation in their own interest, saying that camps were already being prepared for those of them that would be displaced.

ALSO READ: el-Rufai’s withdrawal: 100 Muslim Kaduna lawyers treathen to boycott NBA conference

Also speaking at the event, Mr Julius Mejiyan, the Executive Secretary of the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), said that nine local government areas in the state were prone to flood disaster.

He identified the local government areas as Lokoja, Kogi Bassa, Ibaji, Ajaokuta, Omala, Olamaboro, Ofu and Idah saying that the sensitisation campaign would be taken to the nooks and crannies of the council areas.

Mejiyan also said that internally displaced people’s (IDP) camps were also being prepared in readiness for the floods.

He added that the state government was not leaving anything to chance as far as the impending flood disaster was concerned.

Leaders of the various communities visited pledged to support the exercise by spreading the message to other residents in their communities.

The Head of Sarki Noma, Alhaji Bala Namama and the Madaki of Achanyi Adankolo, Malam Sidi Ali, said that flood disaster had become a yearly occurrence in their communities.

They pleaded with federal and state governments to come to their aid by constructing drainage channels to reduce the impact of the floods on their communities.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Vacate your houses

LOOK! YOU DONT NEED TO HAVE ANY EXPERIENCE TO TRADE ONLINE,WE WILL DO IT ALL FOR YOU AND YOU WILL START EARNING A LIVING FROM TRADING ONLINE TODAY AND PROFITS WILL BE PAID TO YOUR ACCOUNT DIRECTLY. CLICK HERE TO REGISTER AND EARN

You might also like
Latest News

Don’t allow selfish politicians use you for violence, EU centre tells Edo…

Latest News

Why Oyo governor did not declare Hijrah holiday ― Media aide

Latest News

Soyombo steps down as acting UNILAG VC

Latest News

Kaduna Muslim lawyers to boycott NBA conference over el-Rufai

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More