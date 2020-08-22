No fewer than 105 Muslims lawyers in Kaduna have indicated their intention to boycott the proposed Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) conference following the withdrawal of the invitation earlier given to Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State.

This development was disclosed by an executive member of the Muslim Lawyers Council (MULAC), Kaduna State, Barrister Suleiman Shuaib while speaking with newsmen in Kaduna on Saturday

Shuaib who was the immediate past state chairman of the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) said: “We have gathered over 105 signatures of our members who said they don’t have anything to do with the conference.

“I want to put it on record, that so far no fewer than 105 lawyers that we collected their signatures under MULAC would be boycotting. Yes, we are expecting more before the conference.

“The sentiment put forward was not properly articulated. In the first place, el-Rufai didn’t ask anybody he wants to speak but rather we invited him. But because of pressure from some people within, his invitation was withdrawn.”

Shuaib who is also a member of the Technical Committee of NBA noted that the sentiments put forward to withdraw the invitation would have a negative impact on the union for a very long time.

“Now anybody that is invited to the conference would have a rethink because of the el-Rufai’s experience.”

He counselled the new leadership to reach out and unite its members as soon as they are sworn in.

Shuaib maintained that “even though the decision to withdraw el-Rufai’s invitation has been taken and there’s nothing we can do. But we are not gagged from speaking our minds.

“As a member of the technical committee of the NBA , I know the energy that was put in place to get the governor. I believe some people that are not on the same page with the governor just had their way.

“If you are talking about security, there is Birnin Gwari that is no go area. There is Katsina. Obasanjo that ordered for the grounding of Zaki Biam is now invited.

“If we had allowed him to come and speak and later engage him on the security challenges in his state especially in the southern part, we could have learned a lot and understand his views.

“Don’t forget the former NBA president Mahmoud came during his tenure and toured the whole of Southern Kaduna and later submitted a report. The present leadership could have improved on Mahmud’s report instead of being one-sided.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

North May Back Atiku In 2023 — Yakassai •Says APC should pick Southerner as presidential candidate •‘Tinubu better than Buhari who has no plan’

IF former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, contests for the presidency in the next general election in 2023, the majority of the votes from the North will go to him, elder statesman and politician, Alhaji Tanko Yakassai, has said. Yakassai, a former Liaison Officer to former President Shehu Shagari, described both Abubakar and former Lagos State governor, Senator Bola Tinubu, as potential 2023 presidential contenders…

Buhari Suspends Babalakin As UNILAG Pro-Chancellor, Sacks Acting Vice-Chancellor

President Muhammadu Buhari has suspended the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Governing Council of University of Lagos (UNILAG), Dr Wale Babalakin, SAN and the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, over the lingering crisis…

‘I Lived As A Beggar. I Begged To Eat, I Begged To Wear Clothes, I Even Begged To Put My Head Under A Roof’

EMMANUELLA Udeh had just finished peeling melon inside the one-storey building she lives in when Saturday Tribune called. Surrounded by a calm environment in Emene, Enugu East Local Government Area of Enugu State, the 39-year-old paraplegic recounted her experience since she was disengaged as a beneficiary of N-Power, a scheme set up by the Federal Government to address the issues of youth unemployment and…

We Pay N250,000 Bribe Per Trip, Lagos Truck Owners Cry Out

On Monday last week, the Lagos State government staved off a planned strike by the Petroleum Tanker Drivers Association (PTDA) in the state over alleged extortion of its members by security operatives and hoodlums in the course of conducting their lawful business…

It’s Sad That Public Servants Depreciate Immediately After Retirement —Osun Ex-HoS, Akinwusi

I must tell you that I am one of the saddest people around because having served the government for a good part of one’s life, 35 years, and retiring with nothing to take home is disheartening. Even when such people were still in the active service, their monthly earnings were not sufficient for them. Before I became the HoS, I was always challenged when I saw people retire and discovered that the quality of their lives depreciated…

El-Rufai’s Humiliation And Mamman Daura’s Curious London Trip

The rescission of the invitation extended to Governor Nasir El-Rufai to speak at the annual conference of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) as a consequence of sustained social media pressures from people who are discomfited by his history of intolerance and verbal terrorism against his own people will inflict tremendous violence on the governor’s psychic wellbeing… | el-Rufai’s withdrawal|el-Rufai’s withdrawal