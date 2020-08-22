THE Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello has assented to the bills for the establishment of the Confluence University of Science and Technology, Osara and the Central Reference Hospital, Okene which were passed by the State House of Assembly respectively.

The governor while performing this statutory function in his office said the importance of education and health to the society cannot be overemphasized.

He reiterated the fact that the world economy is gravitating from being theoretical based to a more advanced and practical innovative driven style of knowledge acquisition and Confluence University would serve as a specialized one that will provide the much-needed manpower for the ever-increasing industries within and outside the country.

He also made a firm promise by stating that his people-driven administration will devote the much-needed resources, time and dedication to ensure that the people-oriented project is commissioned before the expiration of his tenure.

In the same vein, the governor also signed the bill for the establishment of Central Reference Hospital Okene as part of his administration’s efforts towards boosting healthcare delivery in the state.

Governor Bello said that he had earlier signed into law, the Kogi State Health Insurance Scheme which he noted, will guarantee every citizen of the state access to quality health services within the state.

Earlier, the speaker of the Kogi State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Mathew Kolawole commenting on the two bills stated that the bills were of immense value to the people of the state.

This is not far fetched from the roles a robust educational and public health sector would play in the life of the people.

He commended the governor for assenting to the bills while thanking members of the assembly for meticulously considering the bills for swift passage.

In his vote of thanks, the State’s Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice Mohammed Ibrahim, SAN commended the governor for his speedy assent the bills, saying the two sectors were critical to the development of the state.

He commended the State House of Assembly for the “timely passage” of the two Bills saying “the action of the state Assembly and its members is historic and a catalyst for the industrial revolution in the state.”

