Uzodimma assures parties of equal opportunity for campaigns

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has promised all political parties a level playing ground for campaigns in the state.

He urged politicians and their parties to conduct their electioneering campaigns within the ambits of the law.

The governor made the promise, Sunday while addressing the congregation at the end of Church service at the Government House Chapel, Owerri.

He advised all political parties to go about their campaigns within legal stipulations while assuring those who want to conduct their rallies at Owerri to apply in writing to the government for the particular facility for approval.

Uzodimma identified Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu Square as one of the venues and assured that the facility will be available for any political party interested in using the place for a campaign.

He said: “All political parties, be it APC, PDP, LP, NNPP, and any other party, will have the opportunity to carry out their campaign in the same venue to avoid complaints of denial that follows such restrictions in the past. Such is the only way the Imo people will properly assess the parties’ preparedness, achievements and what they have for the people and make a well-informed choice.”

The governor cautioned those who engage in the burning of INEC facilities believing they are drawing democracy back in the country to desist from such and have a rethink.

He said: “Democracy, as defined, had succeeded in other countries and should be allowed to succeed in Nigeria.”

He accused the politicians who know they are going to lose the election of those who instigated the destruction of INEC facilities and other institutions of democracy.

The governor reminded the Imo people of the need to prepare for this year’s yuletide as God has been gracious to Imo State and the Government, particularly if we can spare a thought about “where we are coming from in terms of insecurity and where we are now.”

He, therefore, encouraged all to be in good stead and in high spirits “because the worst times are over and the good days are here.”

Uzodimma used the church programs to announce the commencement of direct empowerment for 100,000 indigent Imo indigenes.

He said through the shared prosperity government, the empowerment will come in form of cash disbursements and materials so that the economy of the State will be stimulated once more.

He acknowledged that “God in his infinite mercy has blessed the State to overcome most of her challenges, complete most of the ongoing projects and even conceive new ones.





He also urged members of APC and his supporters not to lose hope but “to continue to tarry and never be tired.”

