OAU to graduate 5,852 students at 46th convocation

The vice chancellor of the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) Ile-Ife, Professor Adebayo Simeon Bamire on Monday disclosed that the institution would be graduating a total number of 5,852 students for its 46th convocation this December.

The institution Vice- chancellor who made the disclosure at a press conference held on the campus, explained that “In Bachelor Degrees, classified, we have 130 in First class honours, while 1,320 made 2nd class honours (upper division).

“In the 2nd class honours(lower division) we have 1,991 graduands and in the 3rd class honours category, we have 636 while 34 graduands are on a pass category. In all, we have 4,114 graduands in this Bachelor’s degree, classified.

“However, the Bachelor degrees, unclassified, comprise graduands from the Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences, Faculty of Clinical Sciences and, of course, Faculty of Dentistry. Even graduands from our centre for distance learning also fall within this category.

“In this group, we have 7 graduands who have pass with Honours, while 28 fall within pass with distinction, 444 made it under pass with credit, and 486 are with a pass. This makes us have 965 under this unclassified category.

“For the postgraduate graduands, we have 17 under postgraduate diplomas, 403 under Professional Masters and 200 under Master with Research Thesis. While we have 20 under Masters of Philosophy, the total number of our Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) graduands is 61. In all, we have 712 graduands under this category.”

He stressed that there were non-degree diplomas in the Faculty of Administration, Faculty of Arts and Faculty of Education saying, “We have 2 with Distinction, 25 with upper credit and 34 with lower credit.”

Bamire, however, stated that the real convocation coming up beginning from Wednesday, 7th December, to Saturday, 10th December 2022 and appreciated all staff unions for suspending their “months-long industrial disputes with the Federal Government, thereby paving way for what we are doing here today.”

