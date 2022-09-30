Uvwie council’s health officers kick-off Environmental Day

CHAIRMAN, Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta State, Ramson Onoyake, has put measures in place to ensure a successful Environmental Health Day which commenced on Monday September 26.

At the kick-off ceremony held in the local government secretariat, the council boss, who was represented by the Secretary of the Local Government, Margaret Obiku, disclosed that the programme included sensitising the people about environmental hygiene.

She noted that the programme highlighted the consequence of nation action, climatic actions and pollution action that might have a ripple effect on future generations if not properly handled.

The chairman explained that the environment needed to be protected and cared for as it is germane to human survival.

The council chairman said: “The neglect to our environment is a threat to all,” he added.

The Head of Personnel Management, Mrs Juliana Manager, who hailed the local government boss in ensuring that the programme was made possible, encouraged the people of Uvwie to cooperate with the initiative of the council boss in ensuring a clean Uvwie.

Also, the council’s Head of Environmental Department, Mrs Mary Akpede, said that the week-long sensitisation programme included sensitising people to maintain both personal and environmental hygiene.

Akpede revealed that “though September 26 actually marked the World Environmental Day and this has become necessary as it entails activities that promote awareness towards the programme usually marked in the local government every year.”

She further stated that the programme included health talk, community service/sanitation and sensitisation rally.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE