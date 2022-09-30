Maigari of Lokoja buried

Kogi gov mourns

Arewa
By Yekini Jimoh | Lokoja
Maigari Bello, PDP, Kogi State Gov Bello
Yahaya Bello

THE paramount ruler of Lokoja/ Maigari of Lokoja, Alhaji (Dr) Muhammad Kabir Maikarfi, who died in Abuja on Wednesday at the age of 80, has been buried according to Islamic rites.

Eminent people, including politicians, traditional rulers, Islamic clerics, government officials and other  stakeholders  within and outside the state,  witnessed the burial which took place at the palace of the late traditional ruler at about 2 :00p.m.  in Lokoja, the  Kogi State capital, on Thursday.

An Islamic scholar, Alhaji Khalifa AbduKadiri Zaria, from Zaria in Kaduna State, led Muslim prayers for the late traditional ruler.

The deceased  was one of the longest serving traditional rulers in the state, having ascended the throne in 1992.

Secretary, Lokoja Local Government Traditional Council, Muhammed Nalado Usman, confirmed the death of the traditional ruler in a statement issued late on Wednesday.

Meanwhile,  the  state governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, has expressed  sadness over the demise of the  traditional ruler.

The governor,  in a press statement signed on Thursday by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Muhammed Onogwu, described the  late traditional ruler as one who distinguished himself as a true lover of his people and the state  during his  reign.

The  governor  noted that the late traditional ruler was a man of peace,  who preached  peace to his subjects, adding that  he played a critical role in ensuring peaceful coexistence in all the nooks and crannies of the state.

While commiserating with the family of the late traditional ruler, the people of Lokoja and the  state in general,  he prayed  God to grant him  eternal rest.

