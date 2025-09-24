Utilise nation’s resources to address developmental challenges — Bishop Odubena 

The Anglican Bishop of Ijebu North, The Right Reverend Akinwande Odubena, has advised the nation’s political leaders to deploy the nation’s resources well, so as to address various developmental challenges battling it.

He said this while briefing the press on the activities heralding the 20th anniversary of the Ijebu North Anglican Diocese held at Pa Micheal Adenuga Memorial Anglican Church, Ijebu Igbo.

The cleric emphasised the need for the nation’s political class to judiciously utilise the country’s commonwealth and allocation to change the poor narration of its underdevelopment.

Revd Odubena has equally challenged the Christians and the church to play prominent roles in achieving food security in the country.

He said, “The political class should focus on the masses, the people should come first in all that they do and that is the scriptural commandment. What is meant for construction of road should not be diverted for personal use.

“The resources that are meant for provision of roads, power, standard schools and well equipped hospitals among others should not be diverted into private pockets.Our politicians should ensure judicious use of our commonwealth.

“When the masses are treated very well, the political class will even have peace of mind and they will be able to sleep with their two eyes closed because there will be a great reduction in the number of rogues, and criminal roaming the streets.

“So, I encourage our political leaders to have the the fear of God and then serve the people so that we all can have that great nation that we have always prayed for in no distant time”.

The one-week celebration with the theme,”20 Years of God’s Faithfulness: A Journey of Grace”,will also witness the first year anniversary of the Bishop’s enthronement.

Speaking on food security, the Bishop enjoined Nigerians to engage in farming while informing that the Diocese took advantage of its agarian environment to invest in oil palm plantation with a vision to also embrace arable crop farming, poultry among others to boost food production in the country.

“The Diocese is in an agrarian environment and we are seizing that opportunity to also have some oil palm plantations. Our vision is to do a lot more in terms of food production in the future, we wish to do more arable farming, poultry among others.

“The challenge of achieving food security is for all of us and that is why we always engage our members on the need to also embrace agric practices that could help boost production.

“People can do backyard farming, they can plant tomatoes, pepper and other kinds of vegetables, they can even grow yams with the use of sacks filled up with sand within their compounds.

“So, we all have to to be ready to do our bit to combat hunger in the land and it is not a bad idea if the church is setting good example in this regard.”

He explained that the Diocese which was inaugurated in September 2005 with the late Right Revd Solomon Kuponu as its pioneer Diocesan Bishop with six Archdeaconaries now has 10 with 63 churches, 76 clergy and 10 church agents.

Odubena said that the diocese has however within the 20 years established various thriving business cutting across provision of qualitative education, satchel water production, oil palm plantation among others.

He highlighted that the one week celebration wich kicked off last Sunday will also feature revivals, free medical outreach for the aged, cash gift awards for individuals for outstanding service as well as empowerment for both the women and the youth among several other activities.

The grand finale will feature thanksgiving service and award programme on Sunday at the Cathedral Church of St Mathew, Ojowo, Ijebu Igbo by 11am.

