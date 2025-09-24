Cross River govt disburses N800m grants to farmers, others

Cross River State Government on Tuesday empowered 400 of its citizens, comprising farmers and former members of the defunct Bakassi Defence Force, with grants worth ₦800 million to support their reintegration and entrepreneurial growth through agriculture and other ventures.

The beneficiaries, who recently completed intensive training on Innovative and Integrated Agricultural Value Chain at CSS Farms in Nasarawa State, each received ₦2 million as seed capital to establish or scale their businesses.

Governor Sen. Prince Bassey Edet Otu, while addressing the gathering, said the initiative was designed to redirect the energy of the youth from destructive activities to productive ventures, stressing that no society thrives when its most vibrant demographic is left unguided.

ALSO READ: Ibom Air makes air return in Abuja over sick passenger

“Today’s empowerment program is primarily targeted at redirecting the strength and energy of our youths from destructive to productive ventures. The youth as a critical demographic set is the pulse of the society, as they are as versatile as they are volatile,” Otu declared.

The governor explained that the gesture was not an exhibition of abundant state resources but a strategic investment in human capital aimed at transforming societal liabilities into development assets. He maintained that agriculture was deliberately chosen as the preferred sector, given its cascading benefits and critical role in food security.

“We are poised to remove the character of our young ones and transform them from being societal liabilities to veritable development assets. The seed capital we are giving out today is to test your dexterity and commitment. Once we see what you have done with this, we are ready to add another,” Otu added.

He further assured the former agitators that they were not stigmatized, but rather welcomed as integral contributors to the state’s development, noting that empowerment had always been his guiding principle since his days in the National Assembly.

In his remarks, the Commissioner for Wealth Creation and Employment, Hon. Patrick Egbede, described the event as a milestone in the state’s drive to promote economic development and create jobs.

“It is my great pleasure to celebrate the graduation of 400 Cross River State citizens—200 farmers and another 200 repentant agitators—from the intensive training at CSS Farms. The skills and knowledge acquired will enable them to make meaningful impact in their communities and contribute to state economic growth,” Egbede stated.

He noted that the Otu-led administration had also trained 100 youths in ICT, particularly in web development and programming, further demonstrating its commitment to youth empowerment beyond agriculture.

The Commissioner disclosed that monitoring committees have been set up across senatorial districts to ensure judicious use of the grants and sustain the impact of the program. He added that beneficiaries who demonstrate accountability and success will enjoy further funding support.

Beneficiaries expressed gratitude for the opportunity, with Mrs. Mary Ekuri speaking on behalf of women participants.

“This exposure has equipped us with the skills, knowledge, and confidence needed to uplift our families and make meaningful contributions to our dear state. We assure you that we will put it to good use, ensuring the benefits are multiplied across the state,” Ekuri said.

Goodwill messages also poured in from the Ministry of Youth Development, Bakassi Local Government Council, the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), and other stakeholders, who commended the governor for his inclusive and youth-friendly policies.

The ₦800 million empowerment program is part of the state’s broader “People First” agenda, targeted at wealth creation, employment generation, and the promotion of food sufficiency before the end of the current administration.