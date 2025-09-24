Customs CG charges PR officers to tackle misinformation

The Controller General (CG) of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, has called on Public Relations (PR) Officers of the NCS to enhance communication effectiveness and foster stronger relationships between the Service and the public.

He made this remark on Monday during a strategic workshop organized for Customs Public Relations Officers at Bayero University Kano (BUK).

In his opening address, the Controller General of Customs, represented by the Acting Deputy Controller General, Timi Bomodi, emphasized the critical importance of effective communication. He stated, “In today’s world, the role of public relations officers is as vital as the actions of the institution itself. PR officers don’t just communicate; they interpret, contextualize, and give meaning to institutional actions.”

He further stressed that as the NCS continues to modernize and align with global best practices, PR officers play a crucial role in maintaining public trust, which is essential for the institution’s reform agenda. He noted that public relations is no longer just about communication; it’s about building trust, promoting transparency, and addressing misinformation.

Bomodi also mentioned, “In an era defined by digital platforms and AI, PR officers must be agile, tech-savvy, and adept at using modern tools to shape public discourse.”

Speaking at the event, Professor Haruna Musa, the Vice Chancellor of Bayero University Kano, welcomed the initiative, describing the workshop as both timely and essential. He encouraged attendees to fully utilize this opportunity to refine and adapt their public relations strategies, stressing that their work goes far beyond ceremonial functions. “PR officers are the key architects in shaping the narrative of the Nigeria Customs Service. Your work is crucial to how the public perceives us,” he said.

He emphasized that these reforms cannot be sustained without trust, which must be built not only by enforcing laws but also by communicating clearly, consistently, and readily. “This is the central beauty of our public relations officers, and they must be equipped to communicate the objectives of our policies, explain the rationale for our actions, and listen actively to the concerns of stakeholders.”

In today’s interconnected world, where a single message can go viral in minutes, our PR officers must also master digital platforms. They need to learn to combat disinformation and promote transparency as a standard practice.

Additionally, the state governor, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, who spoke through his Director-General of Media and Publicity, Comrade Sunusi Bature Dawaki Tofa, praised the workshop as a crucial step toward strengthening the public relations profession. “Public relations professionals carry a significant responsibility. We must all work together to provide the necessary resources and support to ensure that the profession’s impact continues to grow,” he stated.

The workshop’s focal theme, “Beyond Masters of Ceremonies,” sought to challenge outdated views of PR officers as mere event coordinators. It highlighted their evolving role at the heart of policy development, reputation management, crisis handling, and stakeholder engagement. He noted, “It is a bold and necessary call to reimagine our role as not ceremonial facilitators, but strategic thinkers and institutional leaders.”

Public relations has evolved far beyond mere ceremonies, press releases, or press statements. In today’s world, where perception often shapes reality, the public relations officer is no longer a background figure; we are now central to the architectural design of trust and reputation management.

Designing reputation and ensuring the sustainability of institutional growth is our cardinal role. It is not just about communication but about delivering communication results that create influence, insight, and impact for the people we serve.

Despite the importance of this work, the responsibilities are often assigned to individuals who receive little recognition for their excellence but face blame for any incidental or accidental mistakes. In public relations, everyone thinks they are an expert. Everyone feels qualified to provide solutions to issues as they arise.

However, let us consider this: when an engineering design is being discussed, only engineers are allowed to contribute. When architectural design is on the table, only architects are invited to speak. Yet in public relations, everyone feels they are an expert.

