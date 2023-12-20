Music is a universal language that basically serves as an instrument for entertainment purposes. But its usefulness goes beyond this; it has various uses for different people; it can improve mood, decrease pain and anxiety, facilitate opportunities for emotional expression and according to research, music can benefit the physical and, mental health in numerous ways.

Neuroscientists have discovered that listening to music heightens positive emotion through the reward centers of our brain, stimulating hits of dopamine that can make us feel good, or even elated. Listening to music also lights up other areas of the brain—in fact, almost no brain center is left untouched—suggesting more widespread effects and potential uses for music.

Music therapy is used in hospitals especially by palliative care board-certified music therapist to enhance conventional treatment for a variety of illnesses and disease effects; anxiety, depression and stress, management of pain and enhancement of functioning system after degenerative neurologic disorders.

Listening to music has a lot of benefits on health and wellbeing; it is good for blood flow in the heart; when music is played, it can reduce heart rate, lower blood pressure, decrease cortisol (stress hormone) levels and increase serotonin and endorphin levels in the blood.

Music elevates mood and boost production of dopamine, an hormone that relieve feelings of anxiety and depression in the brain.

It reduces stress by triggering biochemical stress reducers, relieves symptoms of depression, stimulates memories and relieves some symptoms of Alzheimer disease

Music helps people eat less and increases workout endurance. Music is good therapy and can be used to improve well-being. You can give it a trial.

Basic use of music for health:

Performing music versus listening to music may also have a calming effect. In studies with adult choir singers, singing the same piece of music tended to synch up their breathing and heart rates, producing a group-wide calming effect.

Music has a unique ability to help with pain management.

Music affects levels of IgA; an important antibody for the immune system first line of defense against disease and thus has the potential to augment immune response systems.

Music may aid memory

Music helps us exercise and feel better during their work out than those that don’t listen to music during exercises. Research has shown that when exercisers listened to music with a beat that was faster and synchronous with their movement, their bodies used up oxygen more efficiently than when the music played at a slower, unsynchronized tempo.

Music has the capacity to capture attention, lift spirits, generate emotion, change or regulate mood, evoke memories, increase work output, reduce inhibitions, and encourage rhythmic movement – all of which have potential applications in sport and exercise.

