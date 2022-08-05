Use regionalism to address security challenges, Gani Adams, VOR tell FG

Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Adams and pan-Yoruba group, Voice of Reason (VOR) have called on the Federal Government to use regionalism as a solution to tackling the various security challenges in the country.

Both Adams and the group made the call on Friday when VOR’s newly appointed leaders paid a visit to the Yoruba generalissimo at his Omole Phase 2 residence, Lagos.

Speaking, while playing host to the VOR team led by its Chairman, Otunba Olusola Adekanola, the Yoruba generalissimo said Nigeria had lost the battle to secure the country from terrorists, who daily terrorize the people across the country.

Iba Adams, however, said that the formation of the Southwest Security Stakeholders Group (SSSG) was in response to the prolonged security challenges bedevilling the region, maintaining that the security group is always ready to secure the South-West region.

Adams noted that the visit by the leadership of VOR was in response to the growing concern of prominent Yoruba sons and daughters and other well-meaning Nigerians on the security quagmire across the South-West region, expressing his appreciation to the leadership of VOR, who he said had been consistent in promoting the ideals of true federalism in the country.

“I want to thank the leadership of VOR, a group of prominent Yoruba sons and daughters comprising intellectuals for this meeting.

“From their history, VOR has been consistent in promoting the ideals of true federalism,” he said.

VOR Chairman, Adekanola, said the meeting with the Yoruba leader was aimed at proffering lasting solutions to the security challenges in the South-West.

Adekanola restated that the Yoruba group is concerned about the protracted security challenges in the country, saying regionalism remained the only solution to tackling the myriads of security challenges in the region.

VOR chairman expressed worry that the region is becoming volatile with the rampaging attacks of the terrorists.

Adekanola, while admitting that the role of Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land in terms of intelligence gathering and surveillance cannot be taken with levity, assured that the group would continue to partner with the office of the Yoruba generalissimo on the issues of true federalism, insecurity and most importantly, the unity of the Yoruba race, which, according to him, could help in securing the South-West region.

The Parakoyi Aareonakakanfo of Yoruba land, Prof. Raheem Kolawole, in his own remarks, urged other prominent Yoruba groups to rally around the Yoruba generalissimo in his efforts to ensure that the region was safe for the people.

Other members of the group present at the meeting include the Secretary, Dr Leke Oshunniyi; the Assistant Secretary, Mr Kamar Raji, and the Publicity Secretary, Deacon Owolabi Oladejo, among others.

