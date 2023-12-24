The Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Plateau State, Hon. Rufus Bature, has urged Christians to see this season as not only a season for merriment but also one of sober reflection.

In a Christmas message signed by the party state publicity secretary, Slyvanus Namang, Hon. Bature called on all those who believe in Jesus Christ to emulate his lifestyle by living in peace and to be their brothers’ keeper always, just as Christ in his earthly sojourn professed peace, love, and unity.

“As we celebrate this year’s Christmas, we should celebrate with moderation, especially in this period in which we are passing through several challenges occasioned by past abuses of the nation’s collective wealth.

“Under the renewed hope agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s dispensation, the APC Chairman is confident that the nation is on the right path of recovery in different fields of human endeavour, which calls for patience, cooperation, and understanding.

On Plateau State, the APC Chairman urged the citizens to imbibe the spirit of tolerance and good character instead of the unnecessary bickerings which are overheating the polity

He called on his party’s members and supporters to live in peace with others regardless of political party, religious affiliation, or ethnicity, as Plateau interests, which are greater than any other interests, must be protected at all times.

