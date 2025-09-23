US threatens visa ban on corrupt Nigerian leaders

The United States has warned that corrupt Nigerian government officials risk visa restrictions.

This was contained in a statement posted on its official X handle on Monday, the US government said the fight against corruption has no borders and accountability applies to all, including high-profile individuals.

The US Mission in Nigeria said accountability extends to all, including high-profile individuals.

“Fighting corruption knows no borders or limits on accountability. Even when high-profile individuals engage in corruption, they can be barred from receiving US visas,” the Mission stated.

The US has in the past imposed visa restrictions on Nigerian politicians accused of undermining democratic processes and electoral malpractices.

The latest warning comes amid growing concerns over alleged mismanagement of public funds and abuse of office across different levels of government in the country.

