PTAD pledges commitment to transparency, accountability, launches revised Service Charter

In a bid to scale up transparency, accountability and service excellence in the management of Defined Benefit Scheme pension, the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) has launched a revised Service Charter tagged; “A Renewed Commitment to Service Excellence.”

The unveiling ceremony, held at PTAD’s Headquarters in Abuja on last week , September 3, 2025, drew key stakeholders, including the Honourable Minister of State for Finance, Dr. Doris Uzoka-Anite, and the Director-General of the National Pension Commission (PenCom), Ms. Omolola Oloworaran, whose presence underscored the milestone’s national significance.

According to a statement signed by PTAD’s Head of Corporate Communications, Olugbenga Ajayi, the event marked a major step in PTAD’s ongoing reforms to strengthen pension administration under the Defined Benefit Pension Scheme (DBS). “The revised Service Charter reflects PTAD’s continuous drive to enhance pensioners’ experiences and reinforce public trust in government institutions,” Ajayi noted, emphasising that the Directorate remains committed to service innovation and stakeholder engagement.

Delivering her keynote address, Dr. Doris Uzoka-Anite praised PTAD for “setting new standards in public service delivery” and reaffirmed the Ministry of Finance’s support for PTAD’s reforms.

“Pensioners deserve unwavering commitment to their welfare and dignity,” she declared, adding that the revised charter is “a vital instrument to strengthen confidence between pensioners and government institutions.” she said urging all stakeholders to uphold the principles of accountability and efficiency to ensure pensioners receive the respect and care they deserve.

In her opening remarks, PTAD’s Executive Secretary, Tolulope Odunaiya, described the revised charter as more than just a document. “It is a covenant with our pensioners and stakeholders,” she stated. “This charter embodies our determination to set clear standards, adopt innovation, and deliver services with empathy, timeliness, and professionalism,” she said.

Odunaiya highlighted the Directorate’s focus on leveraging technology and structured processes to resolve pensioners’ concerns quickly and effectively, reinforcing PTAD’s vision of becoming a model institution for public service delivery.

The Director-General of PenCom, Ms. Omolola Oloworaran, commended PTAD for its collaborative spirit and role in strengthening Nigeria’s pension ecosystem. In her goodwill message, she said, “Service standards such as these are crucial for transparency and efficiency. PTAD’s efforts complement PenCom’s mandate to safeguard pension assets and ensure the long-term sustainability of the pension system.”

Representatives from SERVICOM, the Public Complaints Commission (PCC), and various pension unions also delivered goodwill messages, applauding PTAD’s commitment to pensioners’ welfare. They urged the Directorate to remain resolute in upholding its renewed standards and to continue prioritizing pensioners’ interests through accountable and innovative service delivery.

With the revised Service Charter, stakeholders were offered deeper insights into PTAD’s evolving strategies for improving the service experience of DBS pensioners. The launch signals a bold new chapter in PTAD’s journey to build trust and set benchmarks for public service institutions across Nigeria.