PenCom targets stronger safety net with minimum pension floor, health insurance for retirees

The National Pension Commission (PenCom) has announced plans to pilot health insurance coverage for retirees and activate the long-awaited Minimum Pension Guarantee within the next three months, in line with President Bola Tinubu’s directive to safeguard retirees’ dignity and ensure a decent standard of living.

PenCom’s Director-General, Ms. Omolola Oloworaran, disclosed this on Monday via her X (Twitter) handle, where she also unveiled “Pension Revolution 2.0 – Stronger Pensions, Stronger Nigeria”, a comprehensive reform agenda aimed at consolidating two decades of progress in Nigeria’s pension industry.

According to her, the new reforms will be backed by a stream of updated regulations, beginning this week, covering investment, risk management, governance, compliance, financial inclusion, and service delivery.

Already, two revised guidelines have been released: on appointments to boards and senior management, and on corporate governance.

Ms. Oloworaran described the reforms as the most significant advancement since the enactment of the Pension Reform Act of 2004, which introduced the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) and revolutionised retirement savings in Nigeria.

“Two decades later, we stand at another defining moment. Pension Revolution 2.0 ushers in a new era of dignity for retirees, inclusion for every Nigerian worker, and resilience for our national economy,” she said.

The DG added that the programme is aligned with President Tinubu’s vision for a pension system that guarantees dignity in retirement, expands coverage, particularly to informal sector workers, and mobilises long-term savings to finance national development.

Key priorities of the reforms include: “Introducing health insurance coverage for retirees. Activating a minimum pension floor to protect the most vulnerable retirees.

Harnessing technology and innovation to democratise pension access. Optimising investment returns while safeguarding contributors’ funds.

Unlocking pension assets as a dependable source of financing for economic growth”.

Ms. Oloworaran described Pension Revolution 2.0 as “more than regulatory reform, but a renewal of trust, an evolution of our system, and a bold national strategy.”

