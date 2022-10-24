Why we organise annual Chivita World Juice Day-Chi Ltd

The management of Chi Limited has said the decision to organise its annual Chivita World Juice Day, stemmed from the need to sensitise consumers in the juice drinks segment ,to the benefits of making fruit juice part of their daily diet.

Speaking at the 4th edition of the annual event, held recently, in Lagos, the Marketing Director, Chi Limited, Mrs. Toyin Nnodi, stated that it had become imperative for more Nigerians to embrace fruit juice consumption; since daily intake of fruit juices fortifies the immune system and keeps the body hydrated.

She explained that this year’s edition of the event, tagged ‘Supporting Everyday Wellness’, was designed to underline the health benefits of fruit juice consumption as a necessity for everyday wellness, and bring such benefits to the centre stage of national discourse.

While recommending a glass of fruit juice, as part of consumers’ daily diet; Nnodi argued that the Chivita World Juice Day, a public interest initiative undertaken by Chi Limited, would go a long way in deepening conversations on the consumption of fruit juices.

An Assistant Chief Dietician/Nutritionist with the Lagos State Health Service Commission, Dr. Olusola Malomo, described regular consumption of antioxidant-rich beverages such as 100 % fruit juice as one of the ways of building and sustaining a healthy lifestyle.

