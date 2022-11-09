US midterm elections: Buhari congratulates Nigerian-Americans on victories

President Muhammadu Buhari has extended the warmest congratulations to eight Nigerian-Americans on their victory in the US midterm elections.

A statement issued by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity) on Wednesday informed that in Georgia State, Segun Adeyina, Gabe Okoye, Solomon Adesanya, Tish Naghise, and Phil Olaleye won their legislative seats as State Representatives in their Districts.

Similarly, Carol Kazeem won the Pennsylvania State Representative in District 159, Esther Agbaje was re-elected as Minnesota State Representative in District 59B, while Dr. Oye Owolewa was re-elected to the US House of Representatives (Shadow Representative) in Washington D.C.

The statement said in prayerful wishes for a successful tenure in office, President Buhari thanked them for their invaluable support and partnerships, over the years, with groups affiliated with the ideals and objectives of Nigerians in Diaspora associations in the United States.

Restating his unflinching support for every Nigerian excelling at home and abroad, President Buhari expressed the belief that compatriots who succeed in good causes are assets to the nation and the continent, noting that their contributions will always be remembered and celebrated.

