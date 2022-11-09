Flood: Coastal communities send SOS to Diri, NEMA

Coastal communities in Bayelsa State have sent a save-our-soul message to Governor Douye Diri, and the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to come to their rescue as the flood is gradually displacing them.

Nigerian Tribune learnt that this message is coming shortly after a flood assessment report by civil society organizations (CSO) indicated that flood water has started receding from upland communities of the state into the Atlantic Ocean.

Speaking during an interview with Nigerian Tribune in Yenagoa, the chairperson of the Association of Coastal and Waterways Communities of Nigeria (ACWCN), Bayelsa State Chapter, Odede Dinikpete, appealed to the Federal Government to come to the aid of coastal communities as the receding flood water has reached the Atlantic Ocean.

While commending the Governor of Bayelsa, Dinikpete pleaded with the Muhammadu Buhari-led administration to contribute to the efforts of the State Committee on Flood Mitigation and Management that has distributed relief materials to over 10,000 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the state capital, Yenagoa.

She said: “I want to commend the state government for giving so much to alleviate the sufferings of the people without any form of support from the Federal Government. We are extremely happy that they came to the aid of Bayelsans on time.

“But as the flood gradually recedes, coastal communities are gradually being submerged. As you all know, it takes time for the fresh water to flow into the salt water of the Atlantic Ocean. So, as we speak, communities along the Atlantic Ocean are submerged and no form of relief materials have come from National Emagency Management Agency (NEMA).

“We are desperately appealing to them not to forget that we exist by coming to our rescue. We need food and mosquito nets urgently, as our lives are exposed to extreme danger.”