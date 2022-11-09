Ortom apologises over Fulani comment, says ‘I didn’t mean it that way’

Benue State Governor, Dr Samuel Ortom, has apologised to Nigerians who might have felt offended by his recent remarks where he was quoted saying that he will not support a Fulani man becoming Nigeria’s president.

Ortom stated this while fielding questions from journalists in Bauchi on Wednesday during a meeting of his G-5 Integrity Group with Bauchi State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed.

Recall that recently while reacting to killings in his state by gunmen, Ortom had declared that he will not in any way support the emergence of a Fulani man as President of Nigeria, a remark that did not go down well with many Nigerians.

When asked to clarify the statement, he responded saying, “I want to say that, that was not what I meant when I was captured saying that.

“But all the same, I know that it would amount to logical fallacy if people have taken it the way I did but I want to say to those who are so offended by my remarks, I am very sorry, I didn’t mean that.”

