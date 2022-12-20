BREAKING: Doyin Okupe steps down as Obi’s campaign DG

By Tribune Online
The Director General of the Obi-Datti Campaign Organisation, Doyin Okpue, has stepped down from the position.

He made this known in a statement on Tuesday addressed to Peter Obi, Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party.

The statement read: “You will recall that I briefed you yesterday about my personal travails in seeking justice and clearing my name using the Nigerian Legal System to pursue same. I have invested too much in your campaign to allow my personal travails to become a source of distraction.

“In the circumstances, I have opted to step aside and plead that you appoint a new Campaign DG who can continue the assignment with zero distractions.

“God bless you and family.”

