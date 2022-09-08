UPDATE: Walid Jibrin resigns as chairman PDP BoT

Senator Walid Jibrin has resigned from his post as the chairman of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He threw in the towel during the scheduled meeting of the board at the national secretariat of the party in Abuja on Thursday.

The action is in line with his conviction that there is the need for realignment of the key positions in the main opposition party following the emergence of Atiku Abubakar as the presidential candidate of the party for the 2023 presidential election.

The former vice president’s emergence had placed the ticket in the northern zone just like the office of the National Chairman and that of BoT.

Nasarawa State-born Jibrin has been the strongest voice in the party to canvas for the move to restructure the party offices to reflect diversity as he posited that it is unfair for both the presidential candidate of the party and its national chairman to come from the same zone.

“To tell the truth, it will not be fair for the president of Nigeria to be from the north, the chairman of the party from the north and the BoT chairman from the north,” Jibrin had argued before Thursday’s resignation.

