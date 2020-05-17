COVID-19: Ex-Kogi governor urges FG to ease lockdown

The former governor of Kogi State, Chief Clarence Olafemi has called on the federal government to kindly ease lockdown to avoid a total breakdown of the economy.

Speaking with newsmen on Sunday the chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the state stated that price of foods and goods are on the high side as a result of the lockdown in some state.

He stressed that business is no longer flowing as usual while people can no longer buy foods due to high cost, stressing that if lockdown is not eased, people will be forced to take laws into their hands.

The former governor opined that the federal government should ease the lockdown to enable people to take care of themselves and also to allow those who travelled and became stranded to return back to their base.

He called on the federal government to put up a measure and enforce it by asking the motorists not to take too many passengers and to maintain social distancing to avoid the various.

“People are hungry, you can no longer travel or even buy things within your base. The government should ease the lockdown to avoid the hardship that people are currently facing,” he said.

He also called on the Nigerian scientist to embark on serious research and produce medicine for the pandemic.

“If Madagascar can produce medicine to coronavirus, what stop Nigerian scientists from producing one. We have people that are knowledgeable and capable government should encourage them and stop giving us update every day on the number of deaths and those affected please,” he stated.

