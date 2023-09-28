The Osun State Command of Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has disclosed that three persons died while five others sustained injuries in a lone accident that occurred on Osogbo-Ilobu road on Wednesday.

Nigerian Tribune had reported earlier reported that 500-level Accounting students of Ladoke Akintola University (LAUTECH) Ogbomoso, Oyo State lost their lives in a fatal accident while returning from an excursion to Erin-Ijesa Waterfall in Osun State.

The incident occurred on Wednesday evening around Ilobu-Okinni-Osogbo in Osun State while they were returning from their visit to the waterfall.

According to sources, a white Mazda bus which conveyed the student got fire.

The Sector Commander Corps of FRSC in Osun, Commander Henry Benamaisia while speaking this medium noted the cause of the lone accident to speed limit violation and loss of control.

Benamaisia said eight persons were involved in the accident. “The injured victims were taken to Osun state teaching hospital, Osogbo, and Onward Hospital Okinni.

He, however, cautioned that motoring public should drive defensively and also plan their journey.

The Public Relations Officer, Mr Lekan Fadeyin who confirmed the accident to Nigerian Tribune said life was lost in the accident.

“I can confirm to you that there was an accident while some students passed on but I have not gotten the details of their identities,” the school spokesperson said.

Also, the Students’ Union President of the institution, Anuoluwa Adeboye while speaking on phone with this medium said the students organised an excursion to Erin-Ijesa Waterfall after their first semester exam as part of their activities as final year students.

