The National Universities Commission (NUC) has approved the upgrade of the Niger State College of Education, Minna, to a University of Education.

Acting Executive Secretary of NUC, Mr Chris Maiyaki, presented the letter of recognition for the establishment of the new University to Niger State Governor, Mohammed Umar Bago at the headquarters of the Commission on Thursday in Abuja.

While conveying the approval to the governor, NUC boss charged him to ensure sustainable funding of the institution, noting that university education is capital intensive.

He urged the governor to upgrade the facilities in the new university, adding that the NUC is fully ready to provide the necessary guidance to ensure the institution lives up to expectations.

Maiyaki disclosed that the institution had initially secured conditional recognition as a university of education in 2013, but some of the conditions were never met by the successive administrations in Niger State, until the coming on board of Governor Bago.

He said with the new development, Niger State University of Education is now fully recognized as the 63rd state-owned university in Nigeria.

“It will be recalled that Niger State University of Education, Minna, was recognized as duly established university in the Nigerian University System by the National Universities Commission.

“But that recognition was contingent to a formal concurrent in writing by the incoming administration as of at that time and its willingness to retain the university, but the process was never consummated by the successive Niger state administrations, until this government requested the activation of the NUC earlier recognition of Niger State University of Education, Minna,” Maiyaki said.

The Acting NUC boss said the new university was approved following the presentation of relevant documents, including the gazetted University’s law, academic brief and masterplan.

While saying that the new recognition of the university takes effect from Thursday 28 September 2023, Maiyaki said other relevant government agencies like the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) would be informed of the new status of the institution.

Earlier, the Niger governor said the visit was to congratulate Maiyaki on his new position as acting Executive Secretary of NUC as well as share his passion for the massive development of the education sector in the state.

He said: “In 2013, my predecessor had come here to convert Niger State College of Education, Minna to University of Education, somewhere along the line, it became a mirage, but with the guidance of Professor Yahaya Kuta, we have come to rekindle that ambition.

“Secondly, the IBB University Lapai is desirous and has applied for Medicine, we want to appeal to you (acting NUC Executive Secretary) to expedite the approvals necessary so we can have the full curriculum for medical studies.

“Thirdly, the Federal College of Education in Kontogora is supposed to be a university of education too, we want to see that become a fruition.

“The Federal Polytechnic in Bida is also desirous to be a degree awarding institution, and a lot of private initiatives have been coming too.”

On funding for the new university, Governor Bago said with the coming into force of Education Trust Fund law in the state, such an issue would not pose a problem.

“Niger state just passed a law on an education trust fund, every contract of government, every transaction within the state is charged one percent for the education fund,” he said.

